Cyber Showdown: China and Taiwan's Digital Accusations

China has accused Taiwan of orchestrating cyber attacks on key Chinese sectors and has offered a bounty for suspects allegedly linked to the Taiwan government. Taiwan denies these accusations, claiming that China is redirecting attention from alleged Chinese cyber activities scrutinized by European nations.

Updated: 05-06-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a startling escalation, China has accused Taiwan of conducting cyber attacks on critical infrastructure sectors within mainland China, a charge that Taiwan staunchly denies.

Chinese authorities in Guangzhou have gone so far as to offer a bounty for over 20 individuals allegedly tied to Taiwan's government, marking an aggressive posture in the ongoing digital feud, dubbed as a pre-emptively organized offensive against the Chinese state.

Meanwhile, Taiwan vehemently rejects these allegations, suggesting they are an attempt by China to deflect from its own cyber activities, which have received international condemnation from entities such as the European Union.

