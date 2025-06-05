Left Menu

Israel Recovers Hostage Bodies Amid Ongoing Gaza Tensions

Israel's military recovered the bodies of hostages Judi and Gad Haggai from Hamas in Gaza. This operation highlights ongoing tensions, with 56 other hostages still held. The conflict began after an October assault by Hamas gunmen, resulting in significant casualties on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 12:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant operational move, Israel's military successfully retrieved the bodies of hostages Judi Weinstein-Haggai and Gad Haggai, as confirmed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday.

The recovery operation took place in the Khan Younis area of the Gaza Strip, as stated by the Israeli army. This mission leaves 56 hostages still held by Hamas, with fewer than half presumed alive, as per Israeli estimates.

The backdrop to this recovery is Israel's broader military campaign in Gaza, initiated after the deadly October 7, 2023 assault by Hamas-led gunmen, which left 1,200 Israelis dead and 251 hostages taken. Palestinian health authorities report more than 54,000 casualties in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

