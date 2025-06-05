Granddaughter of Notorious Chambal Rebel Faces Assault Charges

Sapna Tomar, granddaughter of the infamous Chambal rebel Paan Singh Tomar, is embroiled in controversy following allegations of assault against a junior engineer from the power department in Babina, police report.

The incident unfolded when engineer Vaibhav Rawat attempted to install smart meters in Punjabi Colony, but faced resistance and alleged physical altercation from Sapna. The altercation was tied to familial ties to the infamous dacoit, Paan Singh Tomar, raising public interest.

Authorities confirmed a case against Sapna for assault and hindering a public servant. A widely circulated video purportedly shows her involvement, prompting a thorough investigation by law enforcement.