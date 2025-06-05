Left Menu

Granddaughter of Notorious Chambal Rebel Faces Assault Charges

The granddaughter of famed Chambal rebel Paan Singh Tomar, Sapna Tomar, allegedly assaulted a power department junior engineer during a smart meter installation. A video of the incident gained attention due to her familial ties. Police have filed charges and are investigating the matter further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 12:31 IST
Granddaughter of Notorious Chambal Rebel Faces Assault Charges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sapna Tomar, granddaughter of the infamous Chambal rebel Paan Singh Tomar, is embroiled in controversy following allegations of assault against a junior engineer from the power department in Babina, police report.

The incident unfolded when engineer Vaibhav Rawat attempted to install smart meters in Punjabi Colony, but faced resistance and alleged physical altercation from Sapna. The altercation was tied to familial ties to the infamous dacoit, Paan Singh Tomar, raising public interest.

Authorities confirmed a case against Sapna for assault and hindering a public servant. A widely circulated video purportedly shows her involvement, prompting a thorough investigation by law enforcement.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025