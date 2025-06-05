Left Menu

Election Commission Revolutionizes Post-Poll Reporting with Automation

The Election Commission has enhanced its system for generating post-election statistical reports by adopting an automated mechanism, replacing traditional manual methods. The new system, which produces various reports using an 'index card' for data integration, is expected to expedite the dissemination of detailed polling data.

Updated: 05-06-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 15:28 IST
The Election Commission announced on Thursday that it has revamped its system to generate post-election statistical reports through an upgraded method that eliminates the traditional manual processes prone to delays.

Incorporating automation and data integration, the new system aims to ensure expedited reporting and accessibility of election data.

The 'index card', a non-statutory tool, is designed by the Election Commission to provide detailed data across numerous dimensions. This innovation facilitates faster processing, producing reports on candidates, electors, vote shares, and voting patterns.

