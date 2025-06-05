Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges Swift Resolution of Prolonged Landlord-Tenant Disputes

The Supreme Court has expressed concerns over delays in resolving landlord-tenant disputes, urging the Bombay High Court to expedite such cases. These prolonged disputes hinder property enjoyment and financial benefits. Both landlords and tenants face hardships due to delayed judgments, with tenants struggling to pay hefty sums once disputes are settled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has raised alarms over the prolonged delays in resolving property owner-tenant disputes, highlighting the urgency for the Bombay High Court to take immediate action. Addressing the issue during a specific case, the bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Manoj Misra underscored the hardships faced by litigants awaiting their day in court.

The core of the issue lays in the 'per square foot rate' calculations involving mesne profit, as seen in a dispute concerning Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd's tenancy at Mumbai's Harchandrai House. Mesne profit refers to the compensation owed by an unlawful property possessor to the rightful owner. The judges emphasized that postponed resolutions deprive landlords of property benefits and place financial burdens on tenants.

The court called upon the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court to address the backlog in handling landlord-tenant disputes. Should multiple similar cases be identified, the high court has been urged to implement measures to speed up their adjudication to prevent undue strain on involved parties.

