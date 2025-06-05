Delhi Court Extends Custody in Espionage Case

In a recent development, a Delhi court has prolonged the police custody of two individuals accused of espionage for Pakistan by seven days. This decision was made by Chief Judicial Magistrate Shriya Agrawal upon the expiration of their initial custody period.

The individuals, identified as Qasim and Haseen, were presented in court where police authorities argued for extended custody to dismantle what is suspected to be an extensive espionage operation. The police claimed they needed more time to delve into technical evidence and financial transactions linked to the case.

Accusations against the two include obtaining phone numbers in India for espionage purposes and transmitting them to Pakistan. They are also said to have taken photographs of sensitive sites like Army camps. Furthermore, evidence suggests financial transactions from Pakistan to the accused's bank accounts.

