Court to Rule on Closure of Najeeb Ahmed's Case

A Delhi court is set to decide on June 30 whether to accept the closure of the Najeeb Ahmed disappearance case. Ahmed, a former JNU student, vanished in 2016 after a campus altercation. The CBI concluded its probe in 2018, but Ahmed's mother contests the closure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The fate of the Najeeb Ahmed disappearance case hangs in the balance, with a Delhi court slated to make a pivotal ruling on June 30.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Jyoti Maheshwari has called for further clarifications from the CBI before rendering a decision.

Ahmed's mother, Fatima Nafees, has filed a protest, asserting that the case is politically influenced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

