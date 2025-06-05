Court to Rule on Closure of Najeeb Ahmed's Case

The fate of the Najeeb Ahmed disappearance case hangs in the balance, with a Delhi court slated to make a pivotal ruling on June 30.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Jyoti Maheshwari has called for further clarifications from the CBI before rendering a decision.

Ahmed's mother, Fatima Nafees, has filed a protest, asserting that the case is politically influenced.

