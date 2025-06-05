Sonowal Leads Maritime Push in Norway, Signs Global Collaboration Deals

In a significant step toward international maritime cooperation and sustainable oceanic development, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, led a high-profile Indian business delegation to Oslo, Norway, where several critical Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and a Memorandum of Intent (MoI) were signed with leading global maritime players. These agreements mark a new chapter in India’s quest to become a global maritime powerhouse under the blue economy framework.

The MoUs emphasize joint ventures in green shipping, port infrastructure, offshore engineering, digital transformation, and sustainable practices, reflecting India’s maritime modernization vision under initiatives like Sagarmala and aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s drive for a resilient and eco-friendly maritime future.

MoI Signed for Next-Gen Hybrid Vessels by GRSE and Germany’s Carsten Rehder

One of the key highlights of the Oslo event was the signing of a Memorandum of Intent (MoI) between Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) and Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Rehder GmbH & Co. KG, Germany. The deal involves the construction of four additional 7,500 DWT multipurpose hybrid propulsion vessels, expanding upon an existing order of eight vessels already under construction at GRSE’s Kolkata yard.

The new vessels will comply with the latest cybersecurity protocols, a nod to increasing concerns around maritime cyber threats, and will incorporate hybrid propulsion systems, enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

GRSE Expands Global Collaborations with UAE and Engine Manufacturer

In addition to the German partnership, GRSE inked two more MoUs:

With Aries Marine LLC (UAE): Focused on joint construction of offshore platforms and vessels, this pact aims to tap into the expanding Middle Eastern offshore engineering market.

With a global engine manufacturer: Though unnamed in public announcements, the agreement is expected to involve next-gen marine engine integration and co-development, advancing GRSE’s technological offerings.

These collaborations align with India’s effort to internationalize its shipbuilding capabilities and emerge as a competitive hub for marine engineering in the Indo-Pacific region.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Norway’s DNV Forge Multidimensional Pact

In a key development at the Norway Pavilion, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) signed a comprehensive MoU with Norway’s DNV (Det Norske Veritas)—a global leader in assurance and risk management. The collaboration spans multiple focus areas:

Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering

Smart and Sustainable Port Infrastructure

Green Energy Systems and ESG Services

Cybersecurity, Software Platforms, and Digital Maritime Solutions

This MoU cements L&T’s position as a leading integrator of technologically advanced maritime and infrastructure solutions, and showcases India’s readiness to absorb and apply international best practices in smart infrastructure and sustainability frameworks.

Minister Sonowal: “Shared Values Anchor Maritime Sustainability”

Speaking at the event, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the long-standing maritime partnership between India and Norway, built on shared values, mutual respect, and sustainability. He emphasized:

“The future of the blue economy hinges not just on development—but on sustainable, inclusive, and resilient growth.”

He also celebrated the deepening collaboration between Indian and Norwegian companies, underlining India’s proactive approach to green maritime growth and its ambition to become a global player in low-emission coastal and inland shipping.

Government-Level Engagements: Green Shipping, Recycling, and Digitalization

The minister noted that government cooperation is intensifying across crucial fronts:

Green Shipping Corridors

Maritime Decarbonization

Ship Recycling

Capacity Building

The India-Norway Task Force on Blue Economy continues to serve as a vital platform for policy dialogue and operational synergy in these areas.

Showcasing Indian Maritime Innovation: Delegation Highlights

Shri Sonowal also led a delegation comprising major Indian maritime firms, ranging from public sector undertakings to MSMEs and innovators in ship design and marine technology. Notable companies included:

L&T Shipbuilding

Yeoman Marine Services

Smart Engineering & Design Solutions (SEDS)

Chowgule Shipbuilding Division

Goa Shipyard Limited

Mandovi Dockyards

Synergy Shipbuilders

Varya Tech Pvt. Ltd

Marine Electricals

Buoyancy Consultants

Shoft Shipyard

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE)

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. (CSL)

Swan Defence & Heavy Industries

The delegation aims to showcase India’s maritime manufacturing prowess, build global partnerships, and attract investment in port-led development.

Vision for the Future: Indo-Pacific Maritime Ecosystem

Looking ahead, Minister Sonowal underscored the immense potential for joint exploration in offshore wind energy, sustainable port development, and maritime digitalization. He reiterated that India is committed to creating Green Ports, reducing carbon footprints, and promoting innovation-led coastal development.

India's bold maritime transformation, backed by international partnerships and technology integration, is poised to contribute significantly to a sustainable, secure, and inclusive Indo-Pacific maritime ecosystem.