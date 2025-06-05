Delhi Court Extends Custody in Espionage Case

In a significant development, a Delhi court extended the police custody of two individuals alleged to be spying for Pakistan by another week. This decision was made by Chief Judicial Magistrate Shriya Agrawal, following the presentation of the accused, Qasim and Haseen, whose initial custody period had just expired.

The court's decision came as the police indicated a need for extended custody to further unravel the complexities of an espionage network. This network, according to police allegations, involved collecting technical evidence and investigating the transaction trails in bank accounts linked to the accused.

Authorities have accused Qasim and Haseen of providing Pakistan with sensitive information, including locations of Army camps, with the aid of phone numbers obtained in India. The duo reportedly received monetary compensation through bank transactions traced back to Pakistan.

