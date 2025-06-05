Left Menu

Delhi Court Extends Custody in Espionage Case

A Delhi court has extended the police custody of two individuals, Qasim and Haseen, accused of espionage for Pakistan. The extension aims to further investigate an espionage network, including technical evidence and financial transactions, related to their activities involving sensitive locations and communication with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:51 IST
Delhi Court Extends Custody in Espionage Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a Delhi court extended the police custody of two individuals alleged to be spying for Pakistan by another week. This decision was made by Chief Judicial Magistrate Shriya Agrawal, following the presentation of the accused, Qasim and Haseen, whose initial custody period had just expired.

The court's decision came as the police indicated a need for extended custody to further unravel the complexities of an espionage network. This network, according to police allegations, involved collecting technical evidence and investigating the transaction trails in bank accounts linked to the accused.

Authorities have accused Qasim and Haseen of providing Pakistan with sensitive information, including locations of Army camps, with the aid of phone numbers obtained in India. The duo reportedly received monetary compensation through bank transactions traced back to Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025