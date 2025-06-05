Left Menu

Justice Demanded: Bihar's Response to Tragic Incident

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha promises swift justice for the rape and murder of a minor Dalit girl in Muzaffarpur. The accused, from the same village as the victim, has been arrested. Meanwhile, political tensions rise as opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav criticizes government insensitivity and alleged mistreatment of the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:54 IST
Justice Demanded: Bihar's Response to Tragic Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that has shocked the state of Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha vowed on Thursday to deliver the 'strongest possible punishment' following a 'speedy trial' for those responsible for the heinous rape and murder of a minor Dalit girl in Muzaffarpur district.

Sinha made these assurances while visiting the victim's family in Kurhani sub-division, where he offered condolences to the devastated relatives. The 10-year-old girl succumbed to severe injuries inflicted during the sexual assault. The alleged perpetrator, a resident of the same village, has been apprehended by authorities.

The incident has also sparked political discord, with opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav lambasting the Nitish Kumar administration for its perceived insensitivity. Yadav shared a video on social media accusing BJP minister Kedar Gupta of mistreating a family member of the victim, although the recording has yet to be independently confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025