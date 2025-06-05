Justice Demanded: Bihar's Response to Tragic Incident

In a tragic incident that has shocked the state of Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha vowed on Thursday to deliver the 'strongest possible punishment' following a 'speedy trial' for those responsible for the heinous rape and murder of a minor Dalit girl in Muzaffarpur district.

Sinha made these assurances while visiting the victim's family in Kurhani sub-division, where he offered condolences to the devastated relatives. The 10-year-old girl succumbed to severe injuries inflicted during the sexual assault. The alleged perpetrator, a resident of the same village, has been apprehended by authorities.

The incident has also sparked political discord, with opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav lambasting the Nitish Kumar administration for its perceived insensitivity. Yadav shared a video on social media accusing BJP minister Kedar Gupta of mistreating a family member of the victim, although the recording has yet to be independently confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)