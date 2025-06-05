Govt Condemns Violent Protests at WSU Over Student Death and Bail Outrage

The South African Government has issued a strong condemnation of the violent protests that have erupted at Walter Sisulu University (WSU) following the release on bail of Manelisi Mampana, the acting residence manager charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a student during earlier demonstrations.

The protests, centered at the university’s Nelson Mandela Drive campus in Mthatha, quickly escalated into chaos, prompting WSU to shut down operations across all campuses and student residences. Demonstrations turned violent, with students reportedly barricading sections of the N2 highway using burning tyres, disrupting traffic and posing a serious public safety hazard.

Government Urges Calm Amid Outrage Over Bail Decision

In a statement released on Thursday, Acting Government Spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa acknowledged the students’ right to protest, but condemned the violence, property destruction, and threats to public safety:

“While government recognises the right of students to protest and express their dissatisfaction, the acts of violence and destruction of property, including the barricading of the N2 highway with burning tyres, are strongly condemned.”

Mnukwa stressed that such actions endanger lives, disrupt essential services, and dilute the legitimacy of the protestors’ cause.

She urged all stakeholders, including student leadership and university management, to prioritize peaceful dialogue and cooperation with law enforcement to restore calm and allow legal proceedings to take their course.

Incident Background: A Campus in Mourning

The unrest follows a tragic incident in which a WSU student was fatally shot during a protest. The accused, Manelisi Mampana, was arrested and charged in connection with the death. His subsequent release on bail sparked intense anger among students who felt justice was being undermined.

Students allege that the shooting represents not just an isolated act of violence, but a symptom of broader issues regarding residence management, student safety, and accountability on campus. These concerns have fueled a surge of protests in recent weeks.

Academic Activity Halted: WSU Shuts Doors Across All Campuses

Following the escalation of violence and growing security concerns, WSU has taken the unprecedented step of suspending all academic activity. All student residences and campuses have been closed until further notice.

University officials confirmed that discussions with student leaders are ongoing, but emphasized the need to prioritize safety and institutional stability.

“The decision to close our campuses is not taken lightly but is necessary to ensure the well-being of students and staff while we work towards a resolution,” said a university spokesperson.

Law Enforcement on Alert, Investigations Continue

Law enforcement agencies have increased their presence in and around the university and are monitoring the situation closely. Police have called on protestors to respect court processes and allow investigations to continue without interference.

The accused, Mampana, will remain under judicial supervision pending trial, and further charges or bail conditions may still be reviewed depending on new evidence or court developments.

Government Reaffirms Commitment to Justice and Safe Learning Environments

The government emphasized its unwavering commitment to:

Ensuring justice for the deceased student

Protecting the right to protest in a lawful manner

Maintaining the integrity of legal processes

Preserving campuses as safe spaces for learning and expression

“The rule of law must be respected, and due legal processes must be allowed to unfold without interference or intimidation,” Mnukwa said.

Moving Forward: Call for Constructive Engagement

As tensions remain high, officials are calling for:

De-escalation of violence

Engagement between student leaders and university management

Support for affected students and staff

A transparent internal review of campus safety protocols

Efforts are also underway to provide counseling and trauma support to students affected by the violence and the broader implications of the incident.

Government, university stakeholders, and civil society organizations now face the urgent task of restoring trust and order at WSU, ensuring that justice is done, and reinforcing the principle that institutions of higher learning must remain zones of safety, intellectual freedom, and mutual respect.