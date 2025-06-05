Strengthening Waqf Governance: Empowering Communities and Environment

At an event celebrating World Environment Day, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced plans to strengthen the Central Waqf Council. The aim is to enhance its service to the community and support minority institutions.

The minister highlighted the recent Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which fortifies the legal framework for managing Waqf properties.

Rijiju also emphasized digitization efforts through the 'UMEED' portal for better governance, while promoting ecological initiatives like 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,' blending tribute and environmental responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)