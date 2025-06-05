Left Menu

Strengthening Waqf Governance: Empowering Communities and Environment

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasizes enhancing the Central Waqf Council's service and governance, highlighting the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The upcoming 'UMEED' portal will facilitate digitization to better manage Waqf properties. Rijiju also underscores India's leadership in ecological conservation, marked by a tree plantation drive dedicated to mothers.

Strengthening Waqf Governance: Empowering Communities and Environment
At an event celebrating World Environment Day, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced plans to strengthen the Central Waqf Council. The aim is to enhance its service to the community and support minority institutions.

The minister highlighted the recent Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which fortifies the legal framework for managing Waqf properties.

Rijiju also emphasized digitization efforts through the 'UMEED' portal for better governance, while promoting ecological initiatives like 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,' blending tribute and environmental responsibility.

