India's Diplomatic Push: A United Front Against Terrorism

John Brittas, a CPI(M) MP, lauded India's recent diplomatic initiatives in Southeast Asia against terrorism, emphasizing the critical role of opposition participation in shaping successful outcomes. These initiatives included visits to several countries like Japan and South Korea, aimed at fostering a united global front against terror.

Brittas underscored the necessity of collective international action to combat terrorism, emphasizing the enduring cultural and trade ties India holds with Southeast Asian countries. He called on the Indian government to conduct follow-up actions based on these diplomatic endeavors to reinforce partnerships and address terrorism challenges collectively.

The MP also reiterated opposition demands for a special session of Parliament to address issues like the Pahalgam attack, highlighting the need for transparency and accountability in a democratic framework. He maintained that a robust discussion in Parliament is necessary for fostering trust and receiving public input on national security issues.

