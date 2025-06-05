Left Menu

Trump and Xi's Crucial Call: Navigating Trade Tensions and Rare Earths

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping discussed tariffs and rare earths in a recent call, seeking to ease trade tensions. Despite a temporary truce on tariffs, broader issues like the fentanyl trade and Taiwan remain unresolved. China's export control on critical minerals poses economic leverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:52 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping conducted a pivotal phone conversation to address ongoing issues related to tariffs and rare earth minerals that have caused significant global economic disruptions. Both nations have agreed to further bilateral negotiations to settle these complex disputes.

The dialogue occurred amidst heightened tension between Washington and Beijing concerning mineral exports, culminating in a 90-day tariff reduction agreement that remains tenuous. This temporary deal leaves critical concerns unaddressed, such as the fentanyl trade, Taiwan's status, and China's economic model.

China's strategic suspension of mineral exports continues to impact global industries, serving as a potential leverage point in trade negotiations. Investors closely monitor these developments, wary of their implications on corporate profits and supply chains. The future of U.S.-China relations hinges on the talks between their leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

