EU Fortifies Team for Accelerated US Trade Negotiations

The European Union has restructured its trade negotiation team with the Trump administration, bringing closer aides of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to navigate political questions more effectively. According to sources familiar with the talks, this change aims to accelerate the sluggish negotiations.

In May, after a 50% tariff recommendation on European goods from President Donald Trump, the EU acknowledged the need for more political decision-making in its negotiation process. The expanded team now includes a cabinet member of Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic to fortify the negotiations. The goal is to reach an agreement by July 9, before reciprocal tariffs drastically increase.

Negotiations focus on tariffs, non-tariff barriers, purchases, and economic security. Despite the challenges, both sides report substantive progress, with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer expressing a positive outlook and willingness to collaborate with the EU for mutual benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)