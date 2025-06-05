Left Menu

EU Fortifies Team for Accelerated US Trade Negotiations

The European Union is reconfiguring its negotiations team in trade talks with the Trump administration, bringing in close allies of President Ursula von der Leyen to tackle political questions. This move is in response to frustrations over the slow progress and aims to secure a comprehensive trade deal.

05-06-2025
The European Union has restructured its trade negotiation team with the Trump administration, bringing closer aides of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to navigate political questions more effectively. According to sources familiar with the talks, this change aims to accelerate the sluggish negotiations.

In May, after a 50% tariff recommendation on European goods from President Donald Trump, the EU acknowledged the need for more political decision-making in its negotiation process. The expanded team now includes a cabinet member of Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic to fortify the negotiations. The goal is to reach an agreement by July 9, before reciprocal tariffs drastically increase.

Negotiations focus on tariffs, non-tariff barriers, purchases, and economic security. Despite the challenges, both sides report substantive progress, with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer expressing a positive outlook and willingness to collaborate with the EU for mutual benefits.

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

