Left Menu

Stampede Fallout: Top Police Officials Suspended in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has suspended Bengaluru's police commissioner and other officials after a fatal stampede during RCB's IPL celebrations at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government has ordered arrests of RCB representatives and others involved, with an investigation led by retired High Court judge Justice Michael Cunha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:51 IST
Stampede Fallout: Top Police Officials Suspended in Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken decisive action in response to a tragic stampede that occurred outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, resulting in 11 deaths. In the aftermath of the incident, the Chief Minister has ordered the suspension of the city's police commissioner and several senior police officials.

The stampede took place during celebrations for RCB's IPL victory. To ensure accountability, Siddaramaiah has also directed the arrest of representatives from RCB, DNA event managers, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). The investigation will be led by a one-man judicial commission, under the leadership of retired High Court judge Justice Michael Cunha.

Addressing the media after a cabinet meeting, Siddaramaiah emphasized the gravity of the situation and the need for a swift investigation, instructing the commission to deliver its report within 30 days. The suspended police officials include the Circle Police Inspector, Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, and Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025