Stampede Fallout: Top Police Officials Suspended in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken decisive action in response to a tragic stampede that occurred outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, resulting in 11 deaths. In the aftermath of the incident, the Chief Minister has ordered the suspension of the city's police commissioner and several senior police officials.

The stampede took place during celebrations for RCB's IPL victory. To ensure accountability, Siddaramaiah has also directed the arrest of representatives from RCB, DNA event managers, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). The investigation will be led by a one-man judicial commission, under the leadership of retired High Court judge Justice Michael Cunha.

Addressing the media after a cabinet meeting, Siddaramaiah emphasized the gravity of the situation and the need for a swift investigation, instructing the commission to deliver its report within 30 days. The suspended police officials include the Circle Police Inspector, Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, and Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru city.

