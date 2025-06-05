Insurance Fraudulence Foiled: Rigorous Imprisonment for Three Convicts

An Ahmedabad CBI court has sentenced three individuals, including a former employee of United India Insurance, to five years of rigorous imprisonment. The court found them guilty of insurance fraud, leading to a financial loss of approximately Rs 62 lakh.

The convicted individuals, Kikubhai Dhodi, Vasantbhai Patel, and Apurva Patel, faced allegations of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery. They were fined a cumulative total of Rs 35.30 lakh. The court acted upon the Central Bureau of Investigation's chargesheet filed back in December 2007.

This fraudulent activity entailed submitting identical claims for alleged fire damage to insured grass stock. False survey reports were crafted to validate the claims as genuine. The CBI highlighted that only one of the ten claims was fraudulently settled, involving a grass fire accident in Valsad district, orchestrated by convict Vasant Patel.