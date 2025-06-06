Left Menu

Chad Retaliates Against U.S. Visa Ban with Reciprocal Measures

Chad's President, Mahamat Idriss Deby, has announced a reciprocal visa suspension for U.S. citizens following the Trump administration's decision to ban travelers from Chad and 11 other countries. The policy has sparked mixed reactions across Africa. Deby emphasized Chad's sovereignty, and governments are in discussions to address concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ndjamena | Updated: 06-06-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 02:39 IST
Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby declared on Thursday that his nation will halt issuing visas to U.S. citizens as a countermeasure to the U.S. travel ban placed on Chadians. This tit-for-tat move comes in response to President Trump's reinstatement of his controversial visa ban policy.

The reintroduced travel ban impacts 12 nations including Chad. The Trump administration has cited inadequate security screenings and non-compliance in repatriating overstaying nationals as reasons for the ban. The affected countries also include Afghanistan and Myanmar, among others.

The policy has stirred various reactions across the African continent. For instance, the Republic of Congo attributed its inclusion in the ban to a 'misunderstanding' and is seeking diplomatic dialogue. Similarly, in Sierra Leone, officials have pledged cooperation to resolve the issues raised by the U.S.

