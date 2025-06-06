Chad Retaliates Against U.S. Visa Ban with Reciprocal Measures

Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby declared on Thursday that his nation will halt issuing visas to U.S. citizens as a countermeasure to the U.S. travel ban placed on Chadians. This tit-for-tat move comes in response to President Trump's reinstatement of his controversial visa ban policy.

The reintroduced travel ban impacts 12 nations including Chad. The Trump administration has cited inadequate security screenings and non-compliance in repatriating overstaying nationals as reasons for the ban. The affected countries also include Afghanistan and Myanmar, among others.

The policy has stirred various reactions across the African continent. For instance, the Republic of Congo attributed its inclusion in the ban to a 'misunderstanding' and is seeking diplomatic dialogue. Similarly, in Sierra Leone, officials have pledged cooperation to resolve the issues raised by the U.S.