Tariff Tension: Trump's Ambitious Greenland Gamble

President Donald Trump has declared a 10% import tax on goods from eight European countries, citing their resistance to the United States' purchase of Greenland. This escalates tensions within NATO, an alliance dating back to 1949.

The tariff will affect nations such as Denmark, Norway, and Germany, and could rise to 25% by June 1 if a deal over Greenland isn't reached. This bold action comes amid Trump's history of using trade strategies to influence global allies and rivals.

Rallies in Greenland reflect local resistance, while US and European leaders engage in diplomatic talks. The move challenges international norms and provokes critical discussions on security, trade, and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)