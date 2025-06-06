UN Urges Iran to Free Ahmadreza Djalali Amid Alarming Health Deterioration

The United Nations has renewed urgent calls for the immediate release of Ahmadreza Djalali, an Iranian-born Swedish resident, who has been arbitrarily detained in Iran’s Evin Prison since 2016. A panel of UN human rights experts has expressed grave concern over his deteriorating health, including a recent heart attack, warning that without immediate medical intervention, his life may be in imminent danger.

A Detention Marked by Human Rights Violations

Ahmadreza Djalali, a respected medical doctor and disaster medicine researcher, was arrested in April 2016 while on an academic visit to Iran. He had been invited to participate in workshops and seminars on disaster preparedness—an area in which he held global expertise.

Shortly after his detention, Djalali was charged with espionage, subjected to a reportedly coerced confession extracted under torture, and sentenced to death. Numerous human rights organizations, legal scholars, and international observers have consistently condemned the judicial process as fundamentally flawed, lacking transparency, and violating international fair trial standards.

His detention was previously declared arbitrary by the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention in 2017. Despite repeated international interventions and advocacy by academic and diplomatic communities, Iranian authorities have refused to release him.

Alarming Health Crisis in Evin Prison

In a recent statement, UN experts revealed that Djalali suffered a heart attack in May 2025, underscoring the severity of his health crisis. They warned that his ongoing denial of access to adequate medical care could cause irreparable harm or death.

“We have reminded Iran of their obligations to treat Mr. Djalali in line with human rights standards,” the experts said. “The Iranian authorities are ultimately responsible for providing humane conditions of detention and healthcare of the same standard as those available to Iranians in the community.”

They emphasized that repeated international appeals have gone unheeded, and that his life-threatening condition requires immediate, specialized care—not available inside the notorious Evin Prison.

Wider Pattern of Arbitrary Detentions

The UN experts further contextualized Djalali’s case within a larger, systemic issue. Iran has long been criticized for detaining dual nationals, foreign residents, and international visitors, allegedly using them as bargaining chips in diplomatic negotiations and prisoner exchanges.

“Such practices constitute serious breaches of international law,” the UN panel said. “Under no circumstances should the deprivation of liberty be used to exert pressure on foreign governments or entities.”

The experts called for a thorough and independent investigation into the legality of his arrest and conviction and condemned any potential use of capital punishment as leverage.

Sweden and International Community Under Pressure

The experts also confirmed that they had formally communicated with both the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Government of Sweden. While Iran has reportedly disputed the allegations, the experts pledged to continue monitoring the case closely and to raise the issue in international human rights forums.

Sweden, which granted Djalali citizenship in 2018, has been under growing pressure to escalate diplomatic efforts. Public campaigns and academic petitions in Europe and beyond have consistently advocated for his release and medical evacuation.

Conclusion: A Plea for Humanity

As Ahmadreza Djalali remains behind bars in a deteriorating condition, the UN’s latest call represents not just a legal and political appeal—but a humanitarian one. The experts concluded their statement with an urgent plea to the Iranian authorities:

“We are especially concerned that the death penalty may be imposed should our calls continue to go unheeded. We are pleading with the Iranian authorities to review the case and change course.”

The case remains a powerful symbol of the ongoing challenges faced by dual nationals and academics in politically volatile environments and the enduring need for robust international human rights protections.