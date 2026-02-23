High-Ranking Bihar Officer Arrested Over Custodial Torture Allegations

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of 2005 batch, Sunil Kumar Naik, has been apprehended by Andhra Pradesh Police. Currently serving as IG, Fire and Homeguards in Bihar, Naik faces allegations of custodial torture from an incident in 2021.

The complaint against Naik was filed by K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, now the Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly. The alleged incident occurred when Naik was serving as DIG(CID) in Guntur district.

Raju, who was a Member of Parliament from Narasapuram at the time, claims he was tortured in custody after making statements against the then Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. The arrest follows the Telugu Desam Party's return to power in 2024, leading to the lodging of the case.

