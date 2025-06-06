Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing on Animal Slaughter Plea, Cites No Immediate Threat

The Supreme Court on Friday declined a request for an urgent hearing on a plea challenging the Bombay High Court's decision to allow animal slaughter at Vishalgad fort, a protected monument in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district. The relief was sought for religious occasions, including Eid-ul-Azha and Urs.

Authorities had earlier banned the slaughter of animals and birds at the site due to its archaeological significance. However, the Bombay High Court granted temporary permissions, stipulating that the slaughter occur in enclosed, privately owned spaces.

The plea was presented by Hazrat Peer Malik Rehan Dargah Trust, which argued for the continuation of a traditional practice occurring privately away from the monument. The Supreme Court opted not to prioritize the hearing, suggesting the premature nature of the urgency claim.

(With inputs from agencies.)