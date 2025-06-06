UNHCR Aid Cuts Threaten Stability in War-Torn Syria

In the heart of Damascus, United Nations-funded centres are facing possible shutdowns, leaving Syrian families without vital support. These centres provide critical services amid the nation's ongoing crisis, but global aid reductions threaten their future.

The UNHCR's struggle to maintain assistance to returning refugees is underscored by significant budget cuts. Many families, who count on these services for stability, express fear and uncertainty regarding their futures.

With funding for UN-linked initiatives in decline, the UNHCR faces difficult choices in selective aiding. This aid bottleneck coincides with increasing pressures as displaced Syrians return to a home country still grappling with post-war recovery.