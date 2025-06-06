Left Menu

Police Officers Suspended for Unauthorized Mediation

Three policemen in Kherwadi were suspended for allegedly intervening in a financial dispute in their personal capacity, beyond duty hours. Assistant Inspector Jalandhar Jadhav and constables Vishal Ashok Jadhav and Karamachandra Prabhakar Dubey were the officers involved. The suspension was enacted by the additional commissioner of police.

Three police officers are facing suspension after intervening in a financial dispute in their individual capacities beyond official duty hours, a senior official confirmed on Friday.

The officers involved are Assistant Inspector Jalandhar Jadhav, and constables Vishal Ashok Jadhav and Karamachandra Prabhakar Dubey, all from Kherwadi police station.

Their actions caught the attention of senior authorities, leading to their suspension by the additional commissioner of police, highlighting concerns over police conduct beyond official responsibilities.

