Whangaroa Ngaiotonga Trust Wins 2025 Ahuwhenua Trophy for Māori Farming Excellence

The 2025 Ahuwhenua Trophy celebration held in Palmerston North spotlighted the remarkable contributions of Māori agribusinesses to New Zealand’s primary sector. The evening honoured the Whangaroa Ngaiotonga Trust, a Northland-based enterprise, which took home the prestigious Ahuwhenua Trophy for excellence in Māori sheep and beef farming. Alongside this, Te Tai Tokerau’s Coby Warmington was named the winner of the 2025 Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer Award in the same category.

Whangaroa Ngaiotonga Trust: A Story of Vision and Transformation

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay praised the Trust’s dedication and innovative spirit. “Whangaroa Ngaiotonga Trust turned a struggling farm into a thriving 1,200-head bull beef operation, and it’s a clear example of what vision and hard work can achieve,” he said.

Located in the Far North, the Trust has developed a model operation that blends traditional stewardship with modern agribusiness techniques. Their transition from hardship to profitability was highlighted as a case study in sustainable growth, community development, and cultural resilience.

A Benchmark for Māori Agribusiness

Minister McClay also underscored the award’s role in encouraging leadership and expanding economic potential: “This award celebrates Māori excellence in farming and the kind of leadership that will help us double the value of exports in 10 years.”

Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka echoed these sentiments, emphasising the broader implications of the Trust’s work. “Sheep and beef farms are the backbone of the Māori primary sector, valued at over $12 billion. These awards honour the landowners, rangatira, and kaimahi who keep that success going,” Potaka said.

He further acknowledged the intergenerational importance of Māori farming organisations, not just in economic terms, but for their cultural and environmental stewardship.

Celebrating the Next Generation: Coby Warmington’s Win

Another key highlight of the night was the announcement of the 2025 Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer Award winner: Coby Warmington. A farm manager based in Te Tai Tokerau, Warmington stood out for his technical knowledge, leadership potential, and passion for sustainable farming practices.

His recognition speaks volumes about the future of Māori agribusiness, where young leaders are actively shaping not only productivity but also community and ecological values.

An Industry Rooted in Community and Legacy

Minister Potaka emphasised the far-reaching impact of Māori agribusiness, noting, “The prosperity and wellbeing farming generates for Iwi and Māori across the motu has far-reaching impacts for communities, for whānau, for reinvesting back into marae and more. I tautoko the outstanding work these finalists are doing.”

The Ahuwhenua Trophy, established in 1932 by Sir Āpirana Ngata and Lord Bledisloe, remains the preeminent accolade in Māori farming. This year’s event once again showcased the vibrancy, innovation, and commitment of Māori landowners and future leaders to uphold their mana and economic legacy through agriculture.