High Court Warns AI-Citing Lawyers of Legal Repercussions

London's High Court cautioned lawyers on Friday about the risks of using artificial intelligence to reference non-existent cases, indicating this could lead to contempt charges or even criminal prosecution.

In two recent cases, a senior judge criticized lawyers for employing AI tools that resulted in the citation of fake case law. The judge also urged regulators and industry leaders to reinforce lawyers' understanding of their ethical duties.

According to Judge Victoria Sharp, misusing AI has severe ramifications for justice administration and public trust. The continuing emergence of such issues, especially with tools like ChatGPT, highlights the urgent need for practical steps within the legal sector to prevent misuse.

