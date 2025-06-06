Left Menu

High Court Warns AI-Citing Lawyers of Legal Repercussions

The High Court in London has issued a stern warning to lawyers citing non-existent cases using AI tools, stressing potential contempt of court and criminal charges. This comes amid growing concerns over the ethical misuse of AI in legal practices, as highlighted by Judge Victoria Sharp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

London's High Court cautioned lawyers on Friday about the risks of using artificial intelligence to reference non-existent cases, indicating this could lead to contempt charges or even criminal prosecution.

In two recent cases, a senior judge criticized lawyers for employing AI tools that resulted in the citation of fake case law. The judge also urged regulators and industry leaders to reinforce lawyers' understanding of their ethical duties.

According to Judge Victoria Sharp, misusing AI has severe ramifications for justice administration and public trust. The continuing emergence of such issues, especially with tools like ChatGPT, highlights the urgent need for practical steps within the legal sector to prevent misuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

