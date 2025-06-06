Chaos and Conflict: Aid Distribution Amidst Gaza Strikes

Sixteen Palestinians lost their lives in Gaza due to Israeli military actions, local health authorities reported. This occurred amid intensified air and ground attacks in the Jabalia, Tuffah, and Khan Younis areas, as reported by witnesses.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, despite announcing closure of distribution sites over safety concerns, continued delivering aid. However, the operations faced criticisms, seen as disorganized by many Palestinians receiving the aid.

Authorities issued evacuation orders, and while the GHF bypassed traditional relief channels, questions about neutrality arose. Meanwhile, military spokespersons stressed safety within specified hours as tensions around aid distribution heightened.