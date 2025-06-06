Tragic Unfolding: The Canal Murder Case

A shocking crime emerged in Meerut when the body of 17-year-old Aastha, alias Tanishka, was discovered decapitated in a canal. The authorities have arrested five individuals in connection with the murder, including the victim's mother and younger brother.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dr. Vipin Tada revealed during a press briefing that Aastha's engagement in an illicit relationship, formed over social media, was found to be the triggering factor. Her family, upon learning about this relationship, reportedly took the drastic step of murdering her on June 4.

In an attempt to conceal the crime, her relatives assisted in the gruesome disposal of her body and head to separate locations. As the search continues for another suspect, Gaurav, a sickle, presumed to be the murder weapon, and a vehicle used in the crime have been retrieved by law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)