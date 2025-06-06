Race Heats Up for Delhi MCD Standing Committee Leadership

Nominations for the pivotal roles of chairperson and deputy chairperson of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) Standing Committee have sparked fresh political activity. A high-stakes election is scheduled for June 12, 2025.

From the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Satya Sharma has staked her bid for chairperson, with Sunder Singh vying for deputy chairperson, according to an MCD official statement. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Praveen Kumar and Mohini Jeenwal for the same roles. The nominations were submitted at the Civic Centre, attended by notable figures such as Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi.

Mayor Singh expressed optimism, stating, "The formation of this committee is a joyous development for the MCD, ensuring that long-delayed projects can finally move forward to improve civic amenities across Delhi." Despite BJP's current majority with 117 councillors in the House, the election outcome remains unpredictable.

(With inputs from agencies.)