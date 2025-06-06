Left Menu

France and China's Battle Over Cognac Duties: Will Compromise Prevail?

China and France are negotiating to address their trade conflict, focusing on Chinese duties on European brandy, heavily impacting French cognac sales. Despite ongoing discussions amid rising tensions due to the EU's actions against Chinese electric vehicles, both sides hope for a resolution through dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Efforts to resolve a trade dispute between China and France over brandy duties are intensifying, with both sides expressing a willingness to engage in dialogue. The levies have significantly impacted French cognac sales, marking a key friction point in Sino-European relations.

The conflict followed the European Union's measures against Chinese electric vehicle imports, which prompted retaliatory duties from Beijing. French President Emmanuel Macron labeled these actions as retaliatory, while trade negotiations are now advancing behind closed doors.

Both Chinese and French ministers have participated in talks on the issue, aiming for a resolution. While challenges persist, the need for stronger Sino-European trade ties is driving efforts to find a compromise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

