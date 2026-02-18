Left Menu

India-Canada Free Trade Talks Set to Resume During Prime Ministerial Visit

India and Canada aim to restart negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) during the visit of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to India next month. Previously paused, discussions will focus on finalizing the terms of reference, reflecting recent global trade changes. Chief negotiators are appointed for both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:49 IST
India-Canada Free Trade Talks Set to Resume During Prime Ministerial Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to rejuvenate bilateral trade, India and Canada are set to resume negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's upcoming visit to India. This marks a significant step forward after talks were paused by Canada in 2023.

The two countries plan to finalize the terms of reference that will define the scope and modalities of the trade pact. This attempt to revitalize discussions comes amid significant shifts in the global trade landscape over the past two years.

With chief negotiators appointed on both sides, India's Brij Mohan Mishra and Canada's Bruce Christie will spearhead the talks. Strengthening trade relations, India's exports to Canada increased by 9.8% in 2024-25, while imports saw a minor decline, highlighting the timely need for a renewed agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Seeks Cricketer Shami's Response on Case Transfers

Supreme Court Seeks Cricketer Shami's Response on Case Transfers

 India
2
Russia Urges U.S. to Rethink Naval Blockade on Cuba

Russia Urges U.S. to Rethink Naval Blockade on Cuba

 Global
3
Empowering Women: Key to Climate Adaptation in South Asia

Empowering Women: Key to Climate Adaptation in South Asia

 India
4
High-Speed Catamaran Crash Halts New Zealand and France at SailGP

High-Speed Catamaran Crash Halts New Zealand and France at SailGP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026