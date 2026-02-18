India-Canada Free Trade Talks Set to Resume During Prime Ministerial Visit

In a bid to rejuvenate bilateral trade, India and Canada are set to resume negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's upcoming visit to India. This marks a significant step forward after talks were paused by Canada in 2023.

The two countries plan to finalize the terms of reference that will define the scope and modalities of the trade pact. This attempt to revitalize discussions comes amid significant shifts in the global trade landscape over the past two years.

With chief negotiators appointed on both sides, India's Brij Mohan Mishra and Canada's Bruce Christie will spearhead the talks. Strengthening trade relations, India's exports to Canada increased by 9.8% in 2024-25, while imports saw a minor decline, highlighting the timely need for a renewed agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)