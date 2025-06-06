Bomb Threat Sparks Security Measures at Explosives Office

Authorities initiated a thorough security search at the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation after a bomb threat email was received on Friday. The email was sent to the official account of the Controller of Explosives, warning of a sulphur dioxide-based blast.

The threat was reportedly connected to objections over the execution of 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab and a YouTuber's arrest in Tamil Nadu. Despite these threats, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, along with the Anti Terrorism Squad, found the premises clear of any danger.

Heightened security measures have been implemented as the investigation continues to identify the source of the email. Law enforcement officials remain vigilant, urging the public to stay alert and report anything suspicious.

(With inputs from agencies.)