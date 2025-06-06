Left Menu

Bomb Threat Sparks Security Measures at Explosives Office

A bomb threat email received by the Controller of Explosives at the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation prompted a security sweep. Authorities found no suspicious items but heightened security. The threat was linked to a protest against the execution of Ajmal Kasab and a YouTuber's arrest in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities initiated a thorough security search at the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation after a bomb threat email was received on Friday. The email was sent to the official account of the Controller of Explosives, warning of a sulphur dioxide-based blast.

The threat was reportedly connected to objections over the execution of 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab and a YouTuber's arrest in Tamil Nadu. Despite these threats, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, along with the Anti Terrorism Squad, found the premises clear of any danger.

Heightened security measures have been implemented as the investigation continues to identify the source of the email. Law enforcement officials remain vigilant, urging the public to stay alert and report anything suspicious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

