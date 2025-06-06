Mysterious Murder in Alipur: Santosh Kumar's Identity Uncovered

In a chilling development, law enforcement officials confirmed the identity of a deceased man discovered in Alipur, days after his charred body was found with a gunshot wound. The victim, Santosh Kumar, was reported missing earlier this month.

Santosh Kumar, aged 62 and a resident of Burari, had a background as a retired teacher and property dealer. His wife, Urmila Rani, lodged a missing person's report on June 1, which preceded the grim find on Pusta Road.

Police revealed that Kumar had likely been shot near his ear before his body was set afire, rendering recognition challenging. An empty cartridge was located at the scene, and investigations are actively progressing, according to police statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)