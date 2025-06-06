Mysterious Murder in Alipur: Santosh Kumar's Identity Uncovered
Police identified the charred remains of Santosh Kumar, a retired teacher turned property dealer. His body, found in Alipur, bore a gunshot wound and was partially burned, complicating identification. His wife reported him missing on June 1. Investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a chilling development, law enforcement officials confirmed the identity of a deceased man discovered in Alipur, days after his charred body was found with a gunshot wound. The victim, Santosh Kumar, was reported missing earlier this month.
Santosh Kumar, aged 62 and a resident of Burari, had a background as a retired teacher and property dealer. His wife, Urmila Rani, lodged a missing person's report on June 1, which preceded the grim find on Pusta Road.
Police revealed that Kumar had likely been shot near his ear before his body was set afire, rendering recognition challenging. An empty cartridge was located at the scene, and investigations are actively progressing, according to police statements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Organized crime groups increasingly embedded in gold supply chain
Government Invests $472M in Prisons and Staff to Tackle Crime and Reoffending
Azentio Software Revolutionizes Financial Crime Prevention with Next-Gen Amlock
UN Experts Warn of Humanitarian Crisis Amid Forced Cybercrime in Southeast Asia
Law and Order Chaos: Unraveling Crime and Corruption in Patna