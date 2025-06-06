Left Menu

US Lawmaker Urges Pakistan to Tackle Terror amid High-Profile Delegation Visits

During a high-stakes visit to the US, a Pakistani delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was urged by Congressman Brad Sherman to eliminate the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The discussion also addressed the protection of religious minorities in Pakistan and the potential release of Dr Shakil Afridi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 23:14 IST
US Lawmaker Urges Pakistan to Tackle Terror amid High-Profile Delegation Visits
  • Country:
  • United States

In a crucial diplomatic meeting, a senior American lawmaker urged Pakistan to intensify efforts against the infamous terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. Congressman Brad Sherman, addressing a visiting Pakistani delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, emphasized the elimination of the group responsible for numerous atrocities, including the 2002 murder of Daniel Pearl.

Simultaneously, a multi-party Indian delegation is briefing key US officials on Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack. Amid these diplomatic developments, Bhutto's delegation also conferred with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, seeking to internationalize the conflict with India but receiving firm instructions to curb domestic terrorism.

Furthermore, Sherman highlighted the significance of safeguarding religious minorities in Pakistan and demanded the release of Dr Shakil Afridi, imprisoned for aiding the US capture of Osama bin Laden. These discussions signify a pivotal moment for Pakistan's international relations and its counter-terrorism policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025