US Lawmaker Urges Pakistan to Tackle Terror amid High-Profile Delegation Visits

In a crucial diplomatic meeting, a senior American lawmaker urged Pakistan to intensify efforts against the infamous terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. Congressman Brad Sherman, addressing a visiting Pakistani delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, emphasized the elimination of the group responsible for numerous atrocities, including the 2002 murder of Daniel Pearl.

Simultaneously, a multi-party Indian delegation is briefing key US officials on Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack. Amid these diplomatic developments, Bhutto's delegation also conferred with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, seeking to internationalize the conflict with India but receiving firm instructions to curb domestic terrorism.

Furthermore, Sherman highlighted the significance of safeguarding religious minorities in Pakistan and demanded the release of Dr Shakil Afridi, imprisoned for aiding the US capture of Osama bin Laden. These discussions signify a pivotal moment for Pakistan's international relations and its counter-terrorism policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)