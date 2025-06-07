Left Menu

Fraudsters Nabbed for Duping Agniveer Over Phone Trick

Two men were arrested for defrauding a serving Agniveer of over Rs 82,000 using his mobile phone under the guise of an emergency call. Police investigations traced illicit transactions to Sahil Verma and Deepak Jain, uncovering their involvement in organized financial scams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 00:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent fraud case, two individuals were apprehended for duping a serving Agniveer of over Rs 82,000, allegedly using his mobile phone on the pretext of an emergency call, police reported Friday.

The incident occurred on May 18 when Abhishek, stationed in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, encountered one of the suspects near the New Delhi Railway Station. Claiming to have lost his phone and wallet, the suspect borrowed Abhishek's phone to allegedly make an urgent call. Instead, he accessed a UPI application and transferred funds before fleeing, officials said.

Following the incident, Daryaganj police registered a case and launched an investigation, tracing fraudulent transactions and analyzing CCTV footage. The principal suspect, Sahil Verma, was arrested on May 28, followed by the arrest of his accomplice, Deepak Jain, on the subsequent day. Both are believed to belong to a gang orchestrating financial scams through shell companies.

