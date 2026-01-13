UPI Revolution: India's Digital Payment Expansion
India's UPI system, promoted by the Reserve Bank's National Payments Corporation, aims to expand its user base from 400 million to 1 billion, enhancing financial inclusivity and GDP. Currently, 81% of retail transactions are via UPI, and it's being connected globally, pushing India's digital payment frontiers worldwide.
Digital payment systems in India, particularly the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), are poised for significant expansion, according to Reserve Bank Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar. With current users numbering 400 million, the aim is to raise this to 1 billion, fundamentally transforming the financial landscape.
Globally, India handles around 50% of retail payment transactions yet trails countries like Kenya in digital transactions per capita. Efforts to expand UPI access continue, with features introduced for both smartphone and feature phone users.
Financial inclusion is a key benefit of this digital evolution, allowing individuals such as housewives to engage in commerce securely. Additionally, initiatives are in place to enhance cybersecurity, combat fraud, and establish international linkages, making Indian UPI apps usable in countries like Singapore, France, and the UAE.
(With inputs from agencies.)
