UPI Revolution: India's Digital Payment Expansion

Digital payment systems in India, particularly the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), are poised for significant expansion, according to Reserve Bank Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar. With current users numbering 400 million, the aim is to raise this to 1 billion, fundamentally transforming the financial landscape.

Globally, India handles around 50% of retail payment transactions yet trails countries like Kenya in digital transactions per capita. Efforts to expand UPI access continue, with features introduced for both smartphone and feature phone users.

Financial inclusion is a key benefit of this digital evolution, allowing individuals such as housewives to engage in commerce securely. Additionally, initiatives are in place to enhance cybersecurity, combat fraud, and establish international linkages, making Indian UPI apps usable in countries like Singapore, France, and the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)