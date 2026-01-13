India Aims to Widen UPI's Global Impact

India is intensifying efforts to broaden the international reach of its indigenous digital payment system, UPI, targeting a larger number of countries, particularly in East Asia, according to Financial Services Secretary, M. Nagaraju, who spoke at the Global Inclusive Finance India Summit.

Currently operational in eight nations including Bhutan, Singapore, and the UAE, UPI facilitates seamless transactions for Indian tourists abroad. The widespread acceptance of UPI reinforces India's status as a leader in digital transaction solutions, reportedly accounting for half the nation's digital transactions.

Nagaraju highlighted the success of UPI, citing over 21 billion transactions recorded in December 2025, propelled by the PM Jan Dhan Yojana accounts. He further emphasized the imperative for micro-units in India to evolve into medium-sized enterprises to achieve greater productivity and market access.

(With inputs from agencies.)