India Aims to Widen UPI's Global Impact
India plans to expand its digital payment system, UPI, to more countries, focusing on East Asia. UPI enhances global transaction convenience for Indian tourists. The system's worldwide success is linked to the growth of PM Jan Dhan Yojana accounts. Efforts are also focused on scaling micro-enterprises.
- Country:
- India
India is intensifying efforts to broaden the international reach of its indigenous digital payment system, UPI, targeting a larger number of countries, particularly in East Asia, according to Financial Services Secretary, M. Nagaraju, who spoke at the Global Inclusive Finance India Summit.
Currently operational in eight nations including Bhutan, Singapore, and the UAE, UPI facilitates seamless transactions for Indian tourists abroad. The widespread acceptance of UPI reinforces India's status as a leader in digital transaction solutions, reportedly accounting for half the nation's digital transactions.
Nagaraju highlighted the success of UPI, citing over 21 billion transactions recorded in December 2025, propelled by the PM Jan Dhan Yojana accounts. He further emphasized the imperative for micro-units in India to evolve into medium-sized enterprises to achieve greater productivity and market access.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Japan-South Korea Summit: Strengthening Ties Amid East Asian Tensions
Innoviti Secures RBI Nod to Bridge Online and Offline Payment Systems
Eutelsat's Starlink Rival in Orbit Expansion
Farewell to a French Football Legend: Rolland Courbis Dies at 72
Southeast Asia Takes a Stand Against AI Abuses: Grok Chatbot Blocked