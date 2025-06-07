Supreme Surprise: High Court Declines Ammo Magazine Challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court has opted not to hear a case challenging Washington, D.C.'s ban on large-capacity ammunition magazines. The move allows the restriction to stand, affirming the legality of limiting ammunition-feeding devices holding more than 10 rounds.

The decision reflects the court's inclination to uphold firearm regulations that align with historical precedent, as seen in their previous rulings. The court's recent pattern of decisions indicates a nuanced approach to Second Amendment rights, especially concerning public safety and firearm regulation.

This recent ruling comes amidst a broader spectrum of legal challenges on gun regulations, including similar bans in Rhode Island and Maryland. Unexpectedly, the court released this decision early due to a software glitch, recalling past inadvertent disclosures of sensitive case actions.