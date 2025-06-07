Los Angeles ICE Arrests Spark Protests and Fear

Federal immigration authorities conducted a series of enforcement actions in Los Angeles, resulting in at least 45 arrests and prompting significant clashes with protestors. The controversial operations, which included arrests at two Home Depots and a doughnut shop, have ignited widespread community backlash.

The arrests are part of a broader effort under President Donald Trump's administration to increase deportations, with ICE reporting an average of 1,600 arrests daily. Despite criticism, ICE officials, including Todd Lyons, defended their actions, claiming they target dangerous criminals. Protests have also erupted elsewhere, including San Diego and Minneapolis, as federal agents in tactical gear executed similar operations.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass condemned the actions, stating they instill terror within immigrant communities contributing to the city. CHIRLA's Angelica Salas echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the adverse impact on families. Despite declining to provide specific details, ICE maintains its operations focus on enforcing immigration laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)