Left Menu

Clashes Erupt Amid Los Angeles ICE Raids

Federal immigration authorities arrested 44 individuals during raids across Los Angeles, sparking protests. Clashes occurred as law enforcement used flash bangs and tear gas when protesters gathered to decry the arrests. Immigration advocates and local officials criticized the tactics used, citing terror being sown in immigrant communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-06-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 08:53 IST
Clashes Erupt Amid Los Angeles ICE Raids
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Federal immigration authorities arrested 44 people during a series of raids across Los Angeles on Friday, igniting protests and clashes with law enforcement. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers executed search warrants at various locations, drawing criticism from immigrant advocates and local officials.

Despite official statements of three targeted locations, activists reported arrests at seven sites, including Home Depots and a fashion district warehouse. Videos showed federal agents escorting detainees to waiting vans amid a heavy law enforcement presence. Protests erupted at detention centers, with demonstrators chanting and confronting officers.

Authorities responded with flash bangs and tear gas to disperse crowds. Immigration advocates condemned the operations, arguing they spread fear among immigrant families. Mayor Karen Bass described the raids as actions meant to 'sow terror'. ICE defended the actions as targeting dangerous criminals, maintaining an average of 1,600 arrests per day.

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025