Clashes Erupt Amid Los Angeles ICE Raids

Federal immigration authorities arrested 44 people during a series of raids across Los Angeles on Friday, igniting protests and clashes with law enforcement. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers executed search warrants at various locations, drawing criticism from immigrant advocates and local officials.

Despite official statements of three targeted locations, activists reported arrests at seven sites, including Home Depots and a fashion district warehouse. Videos showed federal agents escorting detainees to waiting vans amid a heavy law enforcement presence. Protests erupted at detention centers, with demonstrators chanting and confronting officers.

Authorities responded with flash bangs and tear gas to disperse crowds. Immigration advocates condemned the operations, arguing they spread fear among immigrant families. Mayor Karen Bass described the raids as actions meant to 'sow terror'. ICE defended the actions as targeting dangerous criminals, maintaining an average of 1,600 arrests per day.