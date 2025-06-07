Fast-Track Approvals Deliver Rapid Progress on Infrastructure and Housing Needs

Four months after the launch of New Zealand’s Fast-track Approvals system, the initiative is showing strong momentum, with multiple large-scale infrastructure, housing, and energy projects now moving through a streamlined approvals process. Introduced through the Fast-track Approvals Act—a flagship component of the coalition agreement between the National Party and New Zealand First—the system was designed to remove bottlenecks in the country's complex environmental and planning regulations.

Since its opening on 7 February 2025, the fast-track system has received 15 project applications deemed substantive, complete, and within legal scope, with several already advancing to critical stages of approval.

Designed to Accelerate Growth and Cut Red Tape

The Act was signed into law just before Christmas 2024 and includes a statutory list of 149 projects eligible to apply to the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) for fast-track consideration. The EPA, alongside an independent panel convenor, is tasked with reviewing applications and referring them to expert panels who evaluate each proposal and apply necessary conditions.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop emphasized the importance of the new regime, stating, “This Act helps cut through the tangle of red and green tape and the jumble of approvals processes that has, until now, held New Zealand back from much-needed economic growth.”

Minister Bishop and Regional Development Minister Shane Jones affirmed the programme is progressing as envisioned, with visible movement on key developments across the country.

Key Project Applications Underway

As of early June, 15 project applications have been found complete and within scope:

12 projects face no competing resource consents and are advancing through the EPA review.

2 projects are under assessment for potential conflicts.

1 project has been deemed ineligible due to an existing resource consent.

Of the 12 eligible applications, eight are currently under review by the panel convenor, who is forming expert panels to assess them further. Three projects are already being evaluated by active expert panels, with a fourth panel appointed on 6 June.

The first group of active applications includes:

Delmore Development (Orewa): A residential subdivision and transport interchange. Maitahi Village (Nelson): A mixed-use community with commercial zones and retirement facilities. Bledisloe North Wharf and Fergusson North Berth Extension (Auckland): Wharf expansions to boost maritime logistics capacity. Milldale Development: Site works for 1,100 residential lots.

These projects, pending approval, are expected to begin construction by the end of 2025. Final decisions from expert panels on these projects are anticipated by mid-September.

New Projects Referred by the Infrastructure Minister

The legislation also allows non-listed projects to seek Fast-track referral directly from the Minister for Infrastructure, after inter-ministerial consultation. Three such projects have already received referral clearance:

Ayrburn Screen Hub (Otago): A state-of-the-art film and TV production complex.

Ashbourne Development (Waikato): A residential community featuring 530 homes and 250 retirement units.

Grampians Solar Project (Canterbury): A utility-scale solar farm expected to generate 300 megawatts.

These projects are now authorized to submit full applications to the EPA for panel consideration.

Fast-Track Delivers Big Gains for Housing and Construction

Minister Shane Jones highlighted the broader economic benefits of the Fast-track initiative, stating that up to 17 projects currently underway could break ground this year if approved, delivering a timely boost to the construction sector.

Collectively, the current project applications propose:

12,208 new homes across Auckland, Nelson, and Otago.

1,136 retirement units in Auckland and Nelson.

“This will be welcome news for the construction sector, and it also sends a clear message that New Zealand is ready to build again—fast,” said Mr. Jones.

Part of a Wider Reform Agenda

The Fast-track Act is a key component of the government’s broader Resource Management Act (RMA) reform strategy, aiming to simplify planning processes, enhance productivity, and remove bureaucratic delays that have historically hindered critical development. By integrating approval channels and empowering expert panels, the new framework reduces what used to be years-long delays to a matter of months.

What’s Next?

As the first wave of projects continues to advance, the Fast-track programme is expected to accelerate even more through the remainder of 2025. With applications open for both listed and non-listed projects, the system remains an open invitation for developers to participate in reshaping New Zealand’s infrastructure landscape.

The government has committed to ongoing evaluations to ensure the process remains efficient, transparent, and aligned with national growth and environmental goals.