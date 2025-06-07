Left Menu

Tinder Account Tied to MP Amritpal Singh Under Investigation in Murder Case

Punjab Police are probing a Tinder account linked to MP Amritpal Singh, suspected in activist Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau's murder. Singh, a radical preacher and leader of 'Waris Punjab De', is jailed under the National Security Act. Police have requested detailed user info from Tinder.

Amritpal Singh
Punjab Police have launched an investigation into a Tinder account believed to be associated with Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh in connection with a murder case. The case involves the death of Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau, a Sikh activist killed last year while returning from a Gurdwara.

Authorities have linked Singh, a radical preacher and head of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, to the murder. He is currently detained under the National Security Act. The police suspect the account under the name 'Amrit Sandhu' may hold crucial evidence.

Tinder has been asked to provide comprehensive user data dating back to January 2019, including IP addresses, chat history, and personal details. This information is deemed vital for the ongoing investigation and could potentially implicate Singh further in the case.

