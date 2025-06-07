Left Menu

Watermelon Disguise: Marijuana Smuggling Racket Busted in Delhi

Two men were apprehended for smuggling marijuana worth Rs 1.75 crore in a truck disguised with watermelons in Delhi's Sonia Vihar. The operation led to the seizure of 348.176 kg of the drug. Malik, a repeat offender, orchestrated the operation, while Rizwan drove the truck. Further investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 15:33 IST
In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, Delhi Police have arrested two individuals for allegedly smuggling marijuana worth Rs 1.75 crore. The arrest occurred in Sonia Vihar, where the accused used a truck carrying watermelons to conceal their operation.

Intezar Malik, the mastermind with a history of similar offenses, and Rizwan, the truck driver, were caught with 348.176 kg of marijuana. Police intercepted the vehicle following a tip-off, finding plastic bags of the drug hidden underneath the fruit.

The police are conducting further investigations to uncover the full extent of the smuggling network, linking the operation to a supply chain originating from Andhra Pradesh, signaling an ongoing fight against organized drug cartels in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

