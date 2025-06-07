Watermelon Disguise: Marijuana Smuggling Racket Busted in Delhi

In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, Delhi Police have arrested two individuals for allegedly smuggling marijuana worth Rs 1.75 crore. The arrest occurred in Sonia Vihar, where the accused used a truck carrying watermelons to conceal their operation.

Intezar Malik, the mastermind with a history of similar offenses, and Rizwan, the truck driver, were caught with 348.176 kg of marijuana. Police intercepted the vehicle following a tip-off, finding plastic bags of the drug hidden underneath the fruit.

The police are conducting further investigations to uncover the full extent of the smuggling network, linking the operation to a supply chain originating from Andhra Pradesh, signaling an ongoing fight against organized drug cartels in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)