Manhunt Intensifies: Sambhal Violence Accused on the Radar

The Uttar Pradesh police are ramping up efforts to nab suspects linked to the Sambhal violence by distributing their posters across multiple districts, confirmed a senior officer. The Superintendent of Police (SP), Krishan Kumar, conveyed late Friday that in addition to property attachments, raids are underway to apprehend those implicated.

According to Kumar, the accused whose posters are being circulated had previously orchestrated a gathering on November 24 last year. Their images will now be prominently displayed around Sambhal, alerting the public and police alike. Among them is a man identifiable by his white kurta-pajama and long beard, with police stations disseminating his photos and footage.

In total, twelve cases were registered regarding the communal unrest sparked during a court survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, resulting in four deaths and numerous injuries. Eleven chargesheets have been filed, with one pending. Currently, 89 suspects are imprisoned, having failed to secure appeals. The quest for justice continues amid ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)