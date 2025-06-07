Left Menu

Manhunt Intensifies: Sambhal Violence Accused on the Radar

Authorities are escalating efforts to capture those responsible for the Sambhal violence in Uttar Pradesh, putting up their posters in neighboring districts. Officials are executing raids and attaching properties of those involved in the November 24 clashes that resulted in several casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 07-06-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 15:48 IST
Manhunt Intensifies: Sambhal Violence Accused on the Radar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh police are ramping up efforts to nab suspects linked to the Sambhal violence by distributing their posters across multiple districts, confirmed a senior officer. The Superintendent of Police (SP), Krishan Kumar, conveyed late Friday that in addition to property attachments, raids are underway to apprehend those implicated.

According to Kumar, the accused whose posters are being circulated had previously orchestrated a gathering on November 24 last year. Their images will now be prominently displayed around Sambhal, alerting the public and police alike. Among them is a man identifiable by his white kurta-pajama and long beard, with police stations disseminating his photos and footage.

In total, twelve cases were registered regarding the communal unrest sparked during a court survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, resulting in four deaths and numerous injuries. Eleven chargesheets have been filed, with one pending. Currently, 89 suspects are imprisoned, having failed to secure appeals. The quest for justice continues amid ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025