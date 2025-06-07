Manhunt Intensifies: Sambhal Violence Accused on the Radar
Authorities are escalating efforts to capture those responsible for the Sambhal violence in Uttar Pradesh, putting up their posters in neighboring districts. Officials are executing raids and attaching properties of those involved in the November 24 clashes that resulted in several casualties.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh police are ramping up efforts to nab suspects linked to the Sambhal violence by distributing their posters across multiple districts, confirmed a senior officer. The Superintendent of Police (SP), Krishan Kumar, conveyed late Friday that in addition to property attachments, raids are underway to apprehend those implicated.
According to Kumar, the accused whose posters are being circulated had previously orchestrated a gathering on November 24 last year. Their images will now be prominently displayed around Sambhal, alerting the public and police alike. Among them is a man identifiable by his white kurta-pajama and long beard, with police stations disseminating his photos and footage.
In total, twelve cases were registered regarding the communal unrest sparked during a court survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, resulting in four deaths and numerous injuries. Eleven chargesheets have been filed, with one pending. Currently, 89 suspects are imprisoned, having failed to secure appeals. The quest for justice continues amid ongoing tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Anchorage Reaches $2.1M Settlement in Police Shooting of Teen
Union Minister Claims Congress Informants Behind ED Raids on Karnataka Home Minister
Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Immigration & Bribery Under Scrutiny
SIA Intensifies Raids in J&K: Uncovering Online Terror Networks
Sanjay Raut Criticizes ED Raids, Questions Government's Stand on Pakistan