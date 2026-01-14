High Court Clears TMC Petition on ED Raids Amid Privacy Concerns
The Calcutta High Court resolved a TMC petition after the Enforcement Directorate clarified no data was seized during raids on I-PAC director Pratik Jain's premises. The court's decision followed submissions by the ED and centered around a potential privacy breach involving political party data amid upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday concluded proceedings regarding a petition filed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), seeking data protection assurances. This followed the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) confirmation that no materials were seized from I-PAC Director Pratik Jain during recent raids.
TMC's legal motion sought judicial authority to preserve personal and political data, amid concerns of potential data confiscation by the ED during search operations at Jain's premises on January 8. The central agency assured that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee retrieved all digital materials from the sites.
Justice Suvra Ghosh concluded that further judicial action was unnecessary, given the ED's statements. Meanwhile, the court deferred a separate ED petition seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged interference with its January 8 operations involving Banerjee.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Calcutta HC I-PAC raid hearing: TMC seeks court's protection of its poll-related data seized by ED.
Calcutta HC I-PAC raid hearing: ED seeks adjournment of matter stating it has filed petition in Supreme Court.
I-PAC raids: Whatever was taken into possession by ED was taken away by CM Mamata Banerjee, ASG tells Calcutta High Court.
Supreme Court to Tackle ED vs. West Bengal Government Clash Over I-PAC Probe
Suvendu Adhikari Warns Mamata Banerjee of Legal Showdown Over Coal Scam Allegations