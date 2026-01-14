Left Menu

High Court Clears TMC Petition on ED Raids Amid Privacy Concerns

The Calcutta High Court resolved a TMC petition after the Enforcement Directorate clarified no data was seized during raids on I-PAC director Pratik Jain's premises. The court's decision followed submissions by the ED and centered around a potential privacy breach involving political party data amid upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:51 IST
High Court Clears TMC Petition on ED Raids Amid Privacy Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday concluded proceedings regarding a petition filed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), seeking data protection assurances. This followed the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) confirmation that no materials were seized from I-PAC Director Pratik Jain during recent raids.

TMC's legal motion sought judicial authority to preserve personal and political data, amid concerns of potential data confiscation by the ED during search operations at Jain's premises on January 8. The central agency assured that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee retrieved all digital materials from the sites.

Justice Suvra Ghosh concluded that further judicial action was unnecessary, given the ED's statements. Meanwhile, the court deferred a separate ED petition seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged interference with its January 8 operations involving Banerjee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revisiting the 'Marathi Manoos' Identity in Mumbai Politics

Revisiting the 'Marathi Manoos' Identity in Mumbai Politics

 India
2
Notorious Motorcycle Theft Ring Busted in Mumbai

Notorious Motorcycle Theft Ring Busted in Mumbai

 India
3
Rolland Carreño Released Amidst Venezuelan Political Turmoil

Rolland Carreño Released Amidst Venezuelan Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Compensation Unveiled for Tunnel Construction Damages in Himachal Pradesh

Compensation Unveiled for Tunnel Construction Damages in Himachal Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026