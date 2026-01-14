BJP MP Welcomes Calcutta HC's Dismissal of TMC's Plea Amidst ED Raids Controversy
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi applauded the Calcutta High Court's rejection of TMC's appeal regarding political data protection after ED raids on I-PAC. Trivedi criticized Mamata Banerjee, alleging obstruction and questioning TMC's reliance on I-PAC for strategy. Meanwhile, TMC accused the BJP of misusing the ED for political gain.
In a significant development, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Wednesday expressed approval of the Calcutta High Court's dismissal of the Trinamool Congress's plea seeking protection for its political data. This follows recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on the Indian Political Action Committee's (I-PAC) offices and the residence of its Director, Pratik Jain, in Kolkata.
Trivedi lambasted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of hampering the ED's January 8 raid and defending the private firm I-PAC. He contended that the Trinamool Congress's reliance on I-PAC for strategic advice reflected poorly on the party's leadership capabilities.
Highlighting the constitutional implications, Trivedi suggested that Mamata Banerjee's actions exposed a lack of trust in the West Bengal police and her own staff. In response, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh claimed the BJP was exploiting the ED to target TMC, questioning the timing of the investigation ahead of state elections.
