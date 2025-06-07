Thailand and Cambodia Seek Peaceful Resolution

In a significant diplomatic effort, Thailand is preparing to hold crucial bilateral discussions with Cambodia on June 14 to address an ongoing border dispute. This announcement was made by the Thai foreign ministry on Saturday.

The urgency of the talks comes on the heels of heightened military presence on both sides following a violent encounter last month. Despite this tension, both nations are aiming to find a peaceful solution.

Foreign ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura confirmed Thailand's dedication to using the Joint Border Committee, a bilateral mechanism, to facilitate the resolution of the conflict. The meeting on June 14 is poised to play a pivotal role in achieving long-term peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)