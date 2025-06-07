Left Menu

Janpad Panchayat Official Accused of Decade-Long Exploitation

A janpad panchayat official in Madhya Pradesh has been accused of exploiting a woman under the pretext of marriage for over a decade. The accused, Akash Dharve, has not yet been arrested, and a police investigation is ongoing.

Janpad Panchayat Official Accused of Decade-Long Exploitation
An official from the Janpad Panchayat in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, is facing serious allegations of sexual exploitation spanning over a decade.

The accused, Akash Dharve, is the chief executive officer of the Javad Janpad Panchayat and has been identified by Additional Superintendent of Police Gitesh Garg.

The complaint, filed on June 5, alleges that Dharve engaged in a physical relationship with a woman under false pretenses of marriage. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 69, and the investigation is awaiting further developments as Dharve remains at large.

