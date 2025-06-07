Tense Standoff: Hostage Held in Gaza Under Siege
Hamas's armed wing reported that the Israeli army has surrounded the location in Gaza where Israeli hostage Matan Zangauker is held. The spokesperson warned that the army will not succeed in rescuing Zangauker alive.
In a mounting crisis, Hamas's armed faction has disclosed that Israeli forces have encircled the Gaza site where their hostage, Matan Zangauker, is confined.
The situation remains tense as Hamas indicates a grim outcome, warning that a live rescue is improbable.
This development further intensifies the region's already strained tensions.
