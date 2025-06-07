Uttar Pradesh Leads with 20% Reservation for Ex-Agniveers in Police Force

The Uttar Pradesh government has made a landmark decision to allocate a 20% reservation for ex-Agniveers in the state police and fire departments, an official confirmed on Saturday. This policy, effective from June 6, was part of a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna elaborated on the decision, saying it was designed to offer post-service opportunities to Agniveers completing their military service under the Agnipath scheme. This reservation will be applicable across various social categories, providing a boost to service members transitioning to civilian roles.

The government also announced special age relaxation for ex-Agniveers applying for these positions. Recruitment will encompass roles such as police constable, PAC constable, mounted police, and fireman, with the first recruitment batch expected in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)